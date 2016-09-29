Nevada high court strikes down school choice program

The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that the state's voucher-style Education Savings Accounts — seen as the broadest school choice program in the country — have an unconstitutional funding mechanism and the program should remain blocked.

Justices issued a 4-2 ruling on Thursday striking down the program — which has never disbursed funds to families as it intended — but upholding some of its key underpinnings.

Parties on both sides of the hotly debated issue claimed victory from the 35-page decision.

"Taxpayer money isn't to be used to support the private education of a handful of kids," said Rory Reid, president of the Rogers Foundation, which supported legal challenges against the program. "We're proud to stand up for that proposition."

Proponents framed the ruling as a victory, saying it agreed with some of their most fundamental arguments and adding that its defects can be fixed by the Legislature.

"After today's ruling, there is only one step left to take in order to make the vision of educational choice a reality for thousands of Nevada families," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican who enlisted a star lawyer to help him defend the program. "Fortunately, the Supreme Court has made crystal clear that ESAs are constitutional and that the Legislature can fix this funding technicality and allow for the implementation of ESAs statewide."

Lawmakers passed a Republican-backed bill on a split vote last year to create the program. It would allow parents to use funds allocated for their child's public schooling to be used for private school tuition or other qualified education expenses.

The ruling says the program authorized last spring by the Nevada Legislature did not have its own dedicated funding source and is contradicting the Nevada Constitution by drawing on money allocated for public schools in the state's Distributive School Account.

But justices affirmed some key arguments from the proponents. They agreed that public money transferred to accounts for parents' discretion are no longer "public funds" that can't be used for sectarian purposes, such as religious schools.

They also affirmed that the Legislature can use its power to encourage other methods of education, and that the Education Savings Account program doesn't violate the Legislature's duty to "provide for a uniform system of common schools."

The program has been on hold since last winter as two lawsuits against it made their way through the courts.