Police: Man kills wife, goes to college town, kills son

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Authorities say a man killed his wife at their Maryland home and then drove to the Washington suburbs, where he killed his 19-year-old son and himself.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies checking on residents of a Bel Air home on Wednesday night found 48-year-old Zarqa Siddique fatally shot. Officials say her husband, 57-year-old Nasir Siddique, was identified as the suspect, but wasn't home.

Meanwhile, Prince George's County police say officers called to a parking lot near the University of Maryland campus found Nasir Siddique and his 19-year-old son, Farhad, fatally shot in the father's vehicle. Police say Nasir Siddique killed his wife, then drove to College Park where he killed Farhad and himself.

University spokeswoman Crystal Brown says Farhad Siddique was a junior at the school.