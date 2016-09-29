Woman burned in fire last week dies at hospital

A 48-year-old Las Vegas woman burned in a northeast valley fire last week died on Wednesday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Krista Nelson died at University Medical Center, where she was taken in critical condition after the fire Sept. 21 near Gowan and Pecos roads, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 6 p.m. to 3551 Purdue Way, where they found a home engulfed in flames, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Firefighter from the county, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas put out the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other buildings, officials said.

Another person was treated by medical crews at the scene, officials said.