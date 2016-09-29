Las Vegas Sun

September 29, 2016

Currently: 89° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Woman burned in fire last week dies at hospital

By (contact)

A 48-year-old Las Vegas woman burned in a northeast valley fire last week died on Wednesday, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Krista Nelson died at University Medical Center, where she was taken in critical condition after the fire Sept. 21 near Gowan and Pecos roads, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 6 p.m. to 3551 Purdue Way, where they found a home engulfed in flames, according to the Clark County Fire Department. Firefighter from the county, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas put out the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other buildings, officials said.

Another person was treated by medical crews at the scene, officials said.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy