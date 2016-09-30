Defense sparks Canyon Springs in dominant win over Valley

Canyon Springs extended its winning streak to three Friday night as the Pioneers cruised to a 41-6 home win over Valley.

The Pioneers defense intercepted Vikings quarterback Iyen Medlock three times as Canyon Springs improved to 5-1 (undefeated against Nevada opponents).

“It was just one of those crazy games where our defense was playing great and did everything,” coach Gus McNair said.

Desmond Nunnelly returned an interception for a touchdown, Lazarus Kyle returned a kick for a score and Lord Oroke scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Canyon Springs led 35-6 at halftime.

“Execution wise we were good,” McNair said. “We got to get some younger guys some reps and that’s always good. We are heading into a tough battle with Vegas.”

The Pioneers sit atop the Northwest League with a matchup with Las Vegas next week followed by very winnable games against Eldorado (1-5) and Rancho (0-5).

“We know it’s a huge game,” McNair said. “We just want to show that we can play and hang with the good teams in the city and be one of the best teams in the city eventually.”