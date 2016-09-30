New York City’s iconic Carnegie Deli to close; Las Vegas location staying open

Mary Altaffer / AP

NEW YORK — New York City's iconic Carnegie Deli is closing its flagship location on Dec. 31.

Spokeswoman Cristyne Nicholas says owner Marian Harper "emotionally announced the news" to employees on Friday. She says workers will have their jobs through the busy holiday season.

Harper's father bought the Manhattan deli from the original owners in 1976. The deli first opened in 1937.

Harper will focus on licensing the brand and selling products for wholesale distribution.

Carnegie will still have locations in Las Vegas; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; New York's Madison Square Garden; and at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens. The Las Vegas location is at the Mirage.

The popular tourist destination in New York is a few blocks from Carnegie Hall and is known for its massive pastrami sandwiches and pop culture cameos. Scenes from Woody Allen's "Broadway Danny Rose" were shot there.