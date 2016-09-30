Offense comes up big for Cheyenne against Pahrump

Matthew LaBonte threw for 222 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as Cheyenne routed Pahrump Valley 42-10 on Friday night.

After an 0-3 start to the season Cheyenne has reeled off three straight wins to even their record at 3-3, and an undefeated 2-0 in league play.

“This was a big win for us,” said Cheyenne defensive coordinator Gerald Robinson. “We’re very excited to be off to a good start in the division.”

Cheyenne has won most of its games relying on its stout defense, but Friday night the offense exploded for more than 400 yards — the most points the Desert Shields have scored since October 2015.

“It brings it all together because we forced a few turnovers and when we can get the ball for our offense and they can actually turn it into points, that takes so much pressure off us,” Robinson said.

William Federson ushered in the scoring for Cheyenne when he caught a 21-yard pass from LaBonte, and pitched in on defense with a late interception.

Next week Cheyenne takes on Desert Pines, who sports one of the most explosive offenses in the state.

“They are a great team and we are definitely not strangers to them,” Robinson said. “We are excited for the competition. The bottom line is we are going to have to play a really good game and I think we can.”