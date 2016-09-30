Police say man’s death after fight was an accident

A man whose death last month was originally investigated as a homicide has been ruled an accident, according to Metro Police.

David Helmer, 44, of Las Vegas died Aug. 20 after being involved in a fight with another man, police said.

Helmer died from dilated cardiomyopathy, which is a condition that affects the heart, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Other significant factors in his death included methamphetamine intoxication and psychological stress due to the altercation, the Coroner’s Office said.

When officers arrived last month in the 5100 block of Greene Lane, near Maryland Parkway and East Hacienda Avenue, they found Helmer with a cut to the head, Metro Police said. He was taken to Desert Springs Hospital, where he died, police said.

The man who got into the fight with Helmer was not arrested, police said.