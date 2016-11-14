High School Football Picks: Week 13

Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.
Seven games remain this high school football season.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer will pick them all, as they have done for every game all season. They just might not have any more disagreements.
Check below for week 13 picks.
The week of November 18
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
7-1 (.875)
Season:
137-53 (.721)
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
8-0 (1.000)
Season:
149-41 (.784)
Desert Pines is the last team standing, finally.
Desert Pines 31, Spring Creek 27
Spring Creek
vs.
Desert Pines
Jaguars revel in moment they’ve worked towards for years.
Desert Pines 30, Spring Creek 23
All signs point towards a Gorman-Liberty state championship game.
Liberty 46, Basic 13
Just like Silverado, Basic keeps it closer the second time. Just like Silverado, Basic still ends up losing by a large margin.
Liberty 45, Basic 14
Could this be the closest game of the week?
Arbor View 32, Legacy 21
Hayden Bollinger will throw — yes, Arbor View throws — all over Legacy.
Arbor View 42, Legacy 17
Faith Lutheran building a team that will compete with Gorman. Just not in 2016.
Gorman 53, Faith Lutheran 0
Gorman’s secondary shuts down Faith’s passing game.
Bishop Gorman 60, Faith Lutheran 6
