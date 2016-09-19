High School Football Picks: Week 5

Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.
League play starts this week to add a new factor to picking the local high school football games.
Which teams will rise to the occasion now that the games matter, and what ones will go the other way? There are examples of both directions every year.
Check below to find out how sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer see the games playing out, and leave your own predictions in the comments.
The week of September 23
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
9-6 (.600)
Season:
47-21 (.691)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
10-5 (.666)
Season:
52-16 (.765)
Liberty’s defense can’t stop high-scoring Centennial.
Cetennial 53, Liberty 37
Liberty
at
Centennial (Calif.)
Please prove us wrong again, Patriots.
Centennial 42, Liberty 32
Arbor View gives Faith a rude welcoming to league play.
Arbor View 45, Faith Lutheran 10
Crusaders at least won’t get blown out.
Arbor View 34, Faith Lutheran 21
Eastside Pride!
Las Vegas 34, Shadow Ridge 26
Wildcats should be fine unless they’ve gotten too high on themselves.
Las Vegas 27, Shadow Ridge 16
I pick against Legacy; Legacy wins big. Time to switch it up.
Legacy 33, Palo Verde 20
Samuel Turner is bound to get loose for the Longhorns a couple times.
Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20
Centennial opens Northwest League play with a win.
Centennial 42, Cimarron 13
Bulldogs need to improve on defense; they can start here.
Centennial 38, Cimarron 7
The Basic offense is too diverse, explosive for C-Springs.
Basic 41, Canyon Springs 22
Quarterback Aaron is the most dangerous and shifty McAllister since Kevin.
Basic 31, Canyon Springs 17
Silverado keeps gaining confidence, improving to 4-0.
Silverado 48, Rancho 0
Starting to buy into the Skyhawks’ hype.
Cimarron 34, Cheyenne 17
No winning streak for the Valley Vikings.
Coronado 30, Valley 0
I agree, but think the Vikings at least score.
Coronado 38, Valley 7
Sierra Vista continues its impressive start.
Sierra Vista 20, Clark 16
It’s a shame Sierra Vista is no longer in the 3A, where it would be championship contenders.
Sierra Vista 27, Clark 13
Desert Oasis can’t stop Durango’s rushing attack.
Durango 31, Desert Oasis 12
Trailblazers pull away with a late touchdown.
Durango 26, Desert Oasis 21
Not going out on a limb with this pick.
Bishop Gorman 42, Bonanza 0
Gaels’ players should only be able to play with one limb, though they’d still win.
Bishop Gorman 59, Bonanza 0
Cheyenne still riding high from last-second win vs. Cimarron.
Cheyenne 39, Western 16
Get ready for a Corwin Bush field day.
Cheyenne 41, Western 13
Miners finally snap their losing streak.
Sunrise Mountain 29, Mojave 19
If Sunrise Mountain doesn’t get it together this week, it might never.
Sunrise Mountain 21, Mojave 6
Desert Pines shouldn’t lose the rest of the season.
Desert Pines 50, Pahrump Valley 0
Pahrump Valley is a couple yards away from starting 4-0, but it won’t matter.
Desert Pines 48, Pahrump Valley 14
Sunrise League title up for grabs this season.
Chaparral 37, Del Sol 20
Fear the Flowerses.
Del Sol 28, Chaparral 27
For me, Green Valley is still the second-best team in the Southeast.
Green Valley 50, Eldorado 0
C.J. Araujo dooms an Eldorado offense that’s already anemic enough.
Green Valley 42, Eldorado 0
Spring Valley stops Virgin Valley’s winning ways.
Spring Valley 22, Virgin Valley 16
Hey Brewer, did you ever find a coin?
Virgin Valley 24, Spring Valley 21
If Boulder can’t beat Valley, it can’t beat Moapa.
Moapa Valley 36, Boulder City 7
No Hammer Game look-ahead for the Pirates.
Moapa Valley 28, Boulder City 0
