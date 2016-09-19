Las Vegas Sun

High School Football Picks: Week 5

League play starts this week to add a new factor to picking the local high school football games.

Which teams will rise to the occasion now that the games matter, and what ones will go the other way? There are examples of both directions every year.

Check below to find out how sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer see the games playing out, and leave your own predictions in the comments.

The week of September 23

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
9-6 (.600)
Season:
47-21 (.691)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
10-5 (.666)
Season:
52-16 (.765)

Liberty’s defense can’t stop high-scoring Centennial.
Cetennial 53, Liberty 37

Liberty
at
Centennial (Calif.)

Please prove us wrong again, Patriots.
Centennial 42, Liberty 32

Arbor View gives Faith a rude welcoming to league play.
Arbor View 45, Faith Lutheran 10

Arbor View
at
Faith Lutheran

Crusaders at least won’t get blown out.
Arbor View 34, Faith Lutheran 21

Eastside Pride!
Las Vegas 34, Shadow Ridge 26

Shadow Ridge
at
Las Vegas

Wildcats should be fine unless they’ve gotten too high on themselves.
Las Vegas 27, Shadow Ridge 16

I pick against Legacy; Legacy wins big. Time to switch it up.
Legacy 33, Palo Verde 20

Palo Verde
at
Legacy

Samuel Turner is bound to get loose for the Longhorns a couple times.
Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20

Centennial opens Northwest League play with a win.
Centennial 42, Cimarron 13

Centennial
at
Cimarron-Memorial

Bulldogs need to improve on defense; they can start here.
Centennial 38, Cimarron 7

The Basic offense is too diverse, explosive for C-Springs.
Basic 41, Canyon Springs 22

Basic
at
Canyon Springs

Quarterback Aaron is the most dangerous and shifty McAllister since Kevin.
Basic 31, Canyon Springs 17

Silverado keeps gaining confidence, improving to 4-0.
Silverado 48, Rancho 0

Silverado
at
Rancho

Starting to buy into the Skyhawks’ hype.
Cimarron 34, Cheyenne 17

No winning streak for the Valley Vikings.
Coronado 30, Valley 0

Valley
at
Coronado

I agree, but think the Vikings at least score.
Coronado 38, Valley 7

Sierra Vista continues its impressive start.
Sierra Vista 20, Clark 16

Sierra Vista
at
Clark

It’s a shame Sierra Vista is no longer in the 3A, where it would be championship contenders.
Sierra Vista 27, Clark 13

Desert Oasis can’t stop Durango’s rushing attack.
Durango 31, Desert Oasis 12

Desert Oasis
at
Durango

Trailblazers pull away with a late touchdown.
Durango 26, Desert Oasis 21

Not going out on a limb with this pick.
Bishop Gorman 42, Bonanza 0

Bonanza
at
Bishop Gorman

Gaels’ players should only be able to play with one limb, though they’d still win.
Bishop Gorman 59, Bonanza 0

Cheyenne still riding high from last-second win vs. Cimarron.
Cheyenne 39, Western 16

Cheyenne
at
Western

Get ready for a Corwin Bush field day.
Cheyenne 41, Western 13

Miners finally snap their losing streak.
Sunrise Mountain 29, Mojave 19

Mojave
at
Sunrise Mountain

If Sunrise Mountain doesn’t get it together this week, it might never.
Sunrise Mountain 21, Mojave 6

Desert Pines shouldn’t lose the rest of the season.
Desert Pines 50, Pahrump Valley 0

Pahrump Valley
at
Desert Pines

Pahrump Valley is a couple yards away from starting 4-0, but it won’t matter.
Desert Pines 48, Pahrump Valley 14

Sunrise League title up for grabs this season.
Chaparral 37, Del Sol 20

Chaparral
at
Del Sol

Fear the Flowerses.
Del Sol 28, Chaparral 27

For me, Green Valley is still the second-best team in the Southeast.
Green Valley 50, Eldorado 0

Eldorado
at
Green Valley

C.J. Araujo dooms an Eldorado offense that’s already anemic enough.
Green Valley 42, Eldorado 0

Spring Valley stops Virgin Valley’s winning ways.
Spring Valley 22, Virgin Valley 16

Spring Valley
at
Virgin Valley

Hey Brewer, did you ever find a coin?
Virgin Valley 24, Spring Valley 21

If Boulder can’t beat Valley, it can’t beat Moapa.
Moapa Valley 36, Boulder City 7

Boulder City
at
Moapa Valley

No Hammer Game look-ahead for the Pirates.
Moapa Valley 28, Boulder City 0

