Vegas Play of the Day: Army vs. Navy

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Army plus-6 vs. Navy: $330 to win $300

Navy opened as high as an 11-point favorite, so it’s a shame I missed the line move, but Army is still the right side at this price. I only make Navy a 4-point favorite in this spot, and given that there’s not much on Saturday’s betting board at the time of deadline, I’ve got to take the slim value with Army.

It’s comforting to back the Black Knights here knowing they’re guaranteed to give full effort. This is the best Army team in years, and it will do anything possible to beat archrival Navy.

The Midshipmen are in a vulnerable position from a motivation standpoint considering they were walloped by Temple in the American Athletic Conference championship game last week. This game could have potentially been for a potential New Year’s Six bowl berth, but now it’s just another Army game.

Even if Navy is fully right mentally, it might not be physically. Having not played in three weeks, Army’s injury report is a fraction of Navy’s.

The Midshipmen might notch the blowout, and make this all sound foolish, but it’s more likely that they get locked in a close game and the Black Knights cover.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-16-1, $11,965), Keefer (26-21-2, $10,051), Grimala (0-1, $9,500), Granger (2-6, $7,630)

