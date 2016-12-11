Week 14 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Buccaneers, Saints set up for tight game with playoff implications

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to polarize the three sports writers competing in the Sun’s handicapping contest.

For the second straight week, everyone used one of their six selections on the Buccaneers. For the second straight week, they reached no consensus.

Check below to find all of the week 14 best bets and picks.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 41-36-1 (4-2 last week)

Broncos plus-1 at Titans

Jaguars plus-3.5 vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Jaguars over 39.5

Eagles plus-2.5 vs. Redskins

Giants plus-3.5 vs. Cowboys

Best Bet (8-5): Buccaneers minus-2.5 vs. Saints The Saints are never the same team outside the Mercedes Superdome, and Sunday they run into a red-hot Buccaneers team that’s fighting for the playoffs. Jameis Winston has thrown 15 touchdowns and four interceptions over the last eight games and has led Tampa Bay to a 6-2 record over that stretch. He and Mike Evans should have another big day against the Saints’ 31st ranked pass defense. Tampa Bay has won four straight and covered the spread in all four. Sunday the Bucs make it five.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 38-36-4 (3-3 last week)

Browns plus-5.5 vs. Bengals

Dolphins plus-1.5 vs. Cardinals

Buccaneers minus-2.5 vs. Saints

Packers plus-2.5 vs. Seahawks

Giants plus-3.5 vs. Cowboys

Best Bet (4-8-1): Bears plus-8 at Lions Quarterback Matt Barkley passed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns two weeks ago and last week led the Bears to a win in a snow storm. The Bears will be able to run the ball on the Lions, which will create opportunities for Barkley to move them down the field. Plus, the Lions can’t be this good. They can’t win the division.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 28-46-4 (0-6 last week)

Titans plus-1.5 vs. Broncos

Texans plus-6.5 at Colts

Bills plus-2.5 vs. Steelers

Dolphins plus-1.5 vs. Cardinals

Eagles plus-2.5 vs. Redskins

Best Bet (4-9): Saints plus-2.5 at Buccaneers Tampa Bay has won four in a row, including a pair against two of the best teams in the NFL. But I’m still skeptical. The Buccaneers’ record is two games better than the Saints’, but their scoring margin is 20 points worse. New Orleans is the stronger team, and shows it this afternoon.

