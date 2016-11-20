Week 11 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Green Bay goes to Washington as an underdog in Sunday Night Football

A playoff rematch was one of the most popularly picked games in this week’s edition of the Sun’s handicapping contest.

The Packers eliminated the Redskins from the postseason with a 35-18 victory last year, but it’s the latter favored over the former in their first meeting since. All three sportswriters used one of their six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game.

Check below to find all of the week 11 picks and best bets.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 31-29 (2-4 last week)

Cardinals plus-2 at Vikings

Ravens plus-7.5 at Cowboys

Bengals minus-2.5 vs. Bills

Seahawks minus-6.5 vs. Eagles

Packers plus-3 at Redskins

Best Bet (6-4): Giants minus-7.5 vs. Bears The Giants are playing really well right now, winners of four straight after squeaking by Cincinnati on Monday night. On the other hand, Chicago has lost four out of five and I don’t trust Jay Cutler as far as I can throw him, or he can throw me. I think Eli Manning can put up points and the Bears won’t be able to keep up.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 29-27-4 (3-3 last week)

Titans plus-2.5 at Colts

Jaguars plus-6.5 at Lions

Bengals minus-2.5 vs. Bills

Dolphins minus-2 at Rams

Packers vs. Redskins over 51

Best Bet (4-5-1): Ravens plus-7.5 at Cowboys Sooner or later, the Cowboys have to lose a game, right? Sooner or later Dak Prescott will start playing like a rookie, right? The Ravens, one of the best coached teams in the league, will keep the score close.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 21-36-3 (1-3 last week)

Colts minus-2.5 vs. Titans

Jaguars plus-6.5 at Lions

Buccaneers plus-7.5 at Chiefs

Bears plus-7.5 at Giants

Rams plus-2 vs. Dolphins

Best Bet (3-7): Packers plus-3 at Redskins If you still have any trace of belief left in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers — and I do — there’s not going to be a better place to buy low than here. Green Bay beat Washington by more than two touchdowns twice last year, and projected as nearly a touchdown favorite in this game earlier this year.

