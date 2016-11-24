Vegas Play of the Day: Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Washington Redskins plus-7 at Dallas Cowboys: $550 to win $500

The Redskins are playing a second road game in less than 100 hours. The Cowboys have won and covered seven straight.

I get all that. Even with those factors, I think the Cowboys are too big of a favorite here.

Washington has been just as efficient as Dallas all season. The Redskins have been even better than the Cowboys on offense, where Kirk Cousins is leading an attack that’s fourth in the NFL in gaining 7.8 yards per passing attempt.

Dallas’ secondary is mediocre, giving up 6.9 yards per passing attempt and that’s with avoiding most of the NFL’s best offenses. Washington was ahead of Dallas late in the teams’ week 2 meeting before giving up a touchdown to lose 27-23 as 3.5-point favorites.

That line would imply the Cowboys would only be a maximum of a 3-point favorite in the return home game. They deserve an adjustment for how great they’ve played, but not a four point shift because the Redskins have also looked among the NFL’s elite.

There are undeniably some factors in Dallas’ favor. But there are enough in Washington’s corner to help it cover this inflated spread.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-15, $11,015), Keefer (23-20-1, $9,631), Granger (2-5, $8,180)

