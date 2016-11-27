Week 12 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Ravens host Bengals as 4-point favorites

Week 12: Panthers at Raiders Which side would you take in Panthers at Raiders? (Poll consensus year to date: 6-5) Panthers plus-3.5 Raiders minus-3.5 View results »

Something about the AFC North keeps drawing in the three sports writers competing in the Sun’s handicapping contest.

AFC North division games have emerged as popular betting options all year in the competition requiring participants to make six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board. This week’s game between Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals is no different, as everyone weighed in on the 4-point spread with one of their selections.

Check below for full picks and best bets in the contest.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 31-31-4 (2-4 last week)

Ravens minus-4 vs. Bengals

Cardinals plus-5 at Falcons

Saints minus-7 vs. Rams

Panthers plus-3.5 at Raiders

Jets plus-8 vs. Patriots

Best Bet (4-6-1): Broncos minus-3.5 vs. Chiefs The Broncos have one of the bet defenses in the league, they are coming off of a bye week and it’s a must-win to stay within striking distance of Oakland in the AFC West. The Chiefs, which rank 19th in the league in scoring, won’t muster enough offense.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 32-34 (1-5 last week)

Chargers minus-2 at Texans

Titans minus-6 at Bears

Jaguars plus-7.5 at Bills

Giants minus-7 at Browns

Panthers plus-3.5 at Raiders

Best Bet (6-5): Ravens minus-4 vs. Bengals These AFC North games are usually close, but I think the Ravens beat the Bengals handily this Sunday. Cincinnati’s offense just isn’t the same without A.J. Green, who injured his hamstring in last week’s loss. Green is usually a Raven killer, catching 41 passes for 726 yards and six touchdowns in eight games against Baltimore, and without him I see Andy Dalton struggling. Give me Joe Flacco and the Ravens at home.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 24-39-3

Chargers minus-2 at Texans

Bengals plus-4 at Ravens

Dolphins minus-7 vs. 49ers

Panthers plus-3.5 at Raiders

Chiefs plus-3.5 at Broncos

Best Bet (3-8): Falcons minus-5 vs. Cardinals We’re 12 weeks into the season, so it’s time to realize that last year doesn’t matter anymore. The Falcons have played well enough to give a touchdown at home to the Cardinals, and perception going into the season is the only reason they aren’t. There’s value here on the home team.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.