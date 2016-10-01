Vegas Play of the Day: Wisconsin at Michigan

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Michigan minus-10.5 vs. Wisconsin: $660 to win $600

Wisconsin is a good story, having pulled a couple impressive upsets to separate itself as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten West division. Michigan is a great team, having obliterated everything that stands its way to confirm itself as a bona fide threat to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines will continue on their warpath today, while the Badgers’ string of upsets will come to an end. That’s not to say this line is totally out of whack.

In fact, it’s about right from a pure team-value perspective. But the spot is so much more beneficial for Michigan.

The Wolverines have only engaged in one remotely close encounter, and have otherwise put games away by halftime and taken it easy the rest of the way. They’re the fresher team, as an injury report that’s half the size of Wisconsin’s attests, and they’ve probably been looking forward to this matchup for a couple weeks.

The Badgers haven’t been able to focus on the Wolverines. A trip to East Lansing, Mich., is too much of a challenge to look ahead to anything.

Of course, Wisconsin handled it with poise in blowing out Michigan State 30-6 last Saturday. But that performance is going to be hard to match in back-to-back weeks, and it effectively pulled this point spread down a couple points.

There’s only one team in the Big Ten that Michigan shouldn’t defeat by double digits. It’s not Wisconsin.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Keefer (15-11-1, $10,991), Brewer (12-10, $10,705)

