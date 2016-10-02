Vegas Play of the Day: Cleveland Browns at Washington Redskins

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Washington Redskins minus-7.5 vs. Cleveland Browns: $440 to win $400

Bugs, vegetables and public underdogs. Those are my biggest fears in life.

A public underdog that’s almost surely the worst team in the NFL is even more of a reason to shudder. I liked Washington in this spot earlier in the week, but my confidence has increased as the majority of money bet in sports books has come in on Cleveland to keep this point spread weighed down.

Yes, the Browns have been competitive and almost won two weeks in a row, against the Dolphins and the Ravens. But those teams don’t have the Redskins’ offense.

Truthfully, the Kirk Cousins-led attack isn’t all that intimidating — unless it’s going against a bad defense. Last year, the Redskins were like an insecure bully.

They picked on the teams much worse than them, but cowered in the face of better competition. They’re still a lot better than the Browns.

Washington is going to score its share of points. The question is if Cleveland can match throughout the afternoon.

And with Cody Kessler at quarterback, I’m not sold. Terrelle Pryor said the Browns could go undefeated the rest of the season.

They’ll go closer to winless, and that starts here.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Brewer (12-10, $10,705), Keefer (15-12-1, $10,331)

