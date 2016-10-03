Vegas Play of the Day: New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New York Giants plus-4.5 at Minnesota Vikings: $660 to win $600

It’s like Sam Bradford turned into Tom Brady or something. The amount of praise thrown in the direction of the replacement Minnesota quarterback through two victories is overwhelming.

He deserves a lot of it, no doubt, after only having a couple weeks to learn the system and still going without an interception and throwing for 7.75 yards per passing attempt. But it was only two games, and the amount of action it has stimulated in sports books is, frankly, hard to believe.

It’s time to sell. The Giants have the defense to put a halt to the Bradford mania.

The unit should also be at its best and hungry to respond from giving up 29 points to the Redskins last week.

Edge rushers Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon should force Bradford into tough decisions with their pressure. The Giants’ secondary will be waiting to pounce on mistakes.

The Vikings eked out the opening game at U.S. Bank Stadium, 17-14 over the Packers as 2.5-point underdogs, but traditionally home-field advantage takes a while to kick in at new venues. Home teams in a new stadium have been losing bets in their inaugural year collectively over the last two decades.

I’m not ready to lay this big of a number with the Vikings against another good team yet.

Current Standings: Bern (13-8, $12,247), Keefer (16-12-1, $10,731), Brewer (12-10, $10,705)

