October 9, 2016

Week 5 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Falcons at Broncos leads Sunday’s betting slate

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, left, celebrates his second touchdown run of the day with quarterback Matt Ryan during the second quarter of their NFL football game against the Texans in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By (contact)

Week 5: Falcons at Broncos

Which side would you take in Falcons at Broncos? (Poll consensus year to date: 3-1)

If the NFL awarded a quarter-way MVP award, the two leading candidates would be Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

The pair of standouts face off in the premier game of week 5, when the Broncos host the Falcons as 5-point favorites in an afternoon kickoff. Only two competitors in the Sun’s NFL handicapping contest, which requires six bets off of the South Point board with one labeled as a best bet, wagered on the game.

Check below to find full week 5 picks from the Sun’s sports staff.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 14-10 (4-2 last week)

Dolphins minus-3 vs. Titans

Redskins vs. Ravens over 45

Rams minus-1 vs. Bills

Chargers vs. Raiders over 50.5

Giants plus-6.5 at Packers

Best Bet (2-2): Eagles minus-3.5 at Lions Philly is coming of its bye week, meaning its players will be rested. The last we saw the Eagles they were blowing out Pittsburgh. Philly isn’t turning the ball over and it is playing strong defense. That’s two things the Lions struggle with. Fly Eagles Fly.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 12-12 (5-1 last week)

Patriots vs. Browns over 47

Lions plus-3.5 vs. Eagles

Bears vs. Colts over 47.5

Falcons vs. Broncos under 47

Bengals minus-1.5 at Cowboys

Best Bet (2-2): Patriots minus-10.5 vs. Browns It’s Tom Brady’s first game back and he will be looking to make up for lost time. I realize this is an extremely square play but I honestly would have laid 20 points with the Patriots so 10.5 is a steal. No one runs the score up like a bitter Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, except maybe Bishop Gorman.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 9-15 (1-5 last week)

Browns plus-10.5 at Patriots

Ravens minus-3.5 vs. Redskins

Broncos minus-5 vs. Falcons

Bills plus-1 at Rams

Buccaneers plus-4.5 at Panthers

Best Bet (1-3): Bears plus-4.5 at Colts Oddsmaker continue not to price the Colts for what they really are — one of the worst teams in the NFL. Until that happens, Indianapolis remains a bet-against. It’s an added bonus that the team is coming off of playing in London with no break this week.

Taylor Bern

2016 Record: 6-17-1 (0-6 last week)

Jets plus-7.5 at Steelers

Eagles minus-3.5 at Lions

Colts minus-4.5 vs. Bears

Bills plus-1 at Rams

Chargers plus-3.5 at Raiders

Best Bet (1-3): Giants plus-6.5 at Packers New York is going to be very up and down, something we see year after year with quarterback Eli Manning. But I think this will be one of their better performances against a flawed but still good Green Bay.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

