October 21, 2016

Vegas Play of the Day: San Jose State at San Diego State

Denis Poroy, Associated Press

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) ties to break the tackle of UNLV linebacker Matt Lea (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

By (contact)

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Diego State minus-23.5 vs. San Jose State: $440 to win $400

Halfway through its schedule, San Diego State hasn’t beaten a single Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this badly. That’s because it hasn’t faced an opponent as bad as San Jose State.

It’s a down year even for a program that’s used to being at the bottom. San Jose State ranks 123rd in the nation by Football Outsiders’ F/+ ratings.

The Spartans don’t do anything well, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Aztecs shut them out. San Diego State should also be able to score a season-high against a listless San Jose State defense.

There’s not much concern of the Spartans sharpening their focus and improving this week, because they’re coming off of a win. They beat UNR 14-10, but were beyond fortunate to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Wolf Pack outgained them by nearly a yard per play but lost the turnover battle by two. San Diego State is too sound to make those mistakes.

The only noise the Aztecs will make tonight is a crunching as they stomp the Spartans.

Current Standings: Bern (14-11, $11,417), Keefer (17-15-1, $9,641), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

