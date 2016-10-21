Vegas Play of the Day: San Jose State at San Diego State

Denis Poroy, Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

San Diego State minus-23.5 vs. San Jose State: $440 to win $400

Halfway through its schedule, San Diego State hasn’t beaten a single Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this badly. That’s because it hasn’t faced an opponent as bad as San Jose State.

It’s a down year even for a program that’s used to being at the bottom. San Jose State ranks 123rd in the nation by Football Outsiders’ F/+ ratings.

The Spartans don’t do anything well, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Aztecs shut them out. San Diego State should also be able to score a season-high against a listless San Jose State defense.

There’s not much concern of the Spartans sharpening their focus and improving this week, because they’re coming off of a win. They beat UNR 14-10, but were beyond fortunate to snap a four-game losing streak.

The Wolf Pack outgained them by nearly a yard per play but lost the turnover battle by two. San Diego State is too sound to make those mistakes.

The only noise the Aztecs will make tonight is a crunching as they stomp the Spartans.

Current Standings: Bern (14-11, $11,417), Keefer (17-15-1, $9,641), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

