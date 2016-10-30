Week 8 NFL best bets for the Sun’s handicapping contest Patriots give a touchdown in revenge spot against the Bills

There’s only one decent-sized favorite on the NFL betting board today, and it’s the most popular play among the Sun’s sports staff.

New England laying points on the road in Buffalo drew more support than any side this season in the Sun’s handicapping contest. Three of four competitors used one of their six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the Patriots, including two designating it as a best bet.

Check below for full picks and best bets in the Sun’s handicapping contest.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 24-18 (4-2 last week)

Bengals minus-3 vs. Redskins in London

Lions plus-2.5 at Texans

Seahawks minus-2.5 at Saints

Broncos minus-4 vs. Chargers

Vikings minus-5 at Bears

Best Bet (5-2): Patriots minus-6.5 at Bills Yes, the Bills shut the Patriots out 16-0 in Foxborough. Then Rex Ryan proceeded to mock Bill Belichick in the post game press conference. Now Tom Brady is back from suspension, has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions, and has a healthy Rob Gronkowski. Patriots will roll the Bills and the hoodie will get revenge on the road.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 19-21-2 (2-4 last week)

Packers plus-3 at Falcons

Texans minus-2.5 vs. Lions

Browns plus-3 vs. Jets

Panthers minus-3 vs. Cardinals

Colts plus-3 vs. Chiefs

Best Bet (2-5): Patriots minus-6.5 at Bills Buffalo dominated New England a few weeks ago, but that was the game before Tom Brady returned from suspension. The Pats will be anxious to show their poor offensive effort last month was a fluke. The Bills are banged up, too. LeSean McCoy, Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin are each on the injury report and likely won’t play.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 15-25-2 (2-4 last week)

Redskins plus-3 vs. Bengals in London

Falcons minus-3 vs. Packers

Texans minus-2.5 vs. Lions

Eagles plus-4.5 at Cowboys

Bears plus-5 vs. Vikings

Best Bet (2-5): Colts plus-3 vs. Chiefs The Colts are quietly starting to play more like the team everyone expected at the beginning of the year. They’re undervalued at the moment. Indianapolis is at its most vulnerable against teams with great pass rushes, and Kansas City is struggling to mount much of one with Justin Houston still sidelined to injury.

Taylor Bern

2016 Record: 11-27-4 (2-3-1 last week)

Packers plus-3 at Falcons

Patriots minus-6.5 at Bills

Colts plus-3 vs. Chiefs

Cardinals plus-3 at Panthers

Eagles plus-4.5 at Cowboys

>Best Bet (2-5): Lions plus-2.5 at Texans I feel like I'm stepping directly into the trap since Detroit has been decent while we all saw Brock Osweiler crumble Monday night, but I'm still going to take the bait.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.