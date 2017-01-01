Week 17 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Ray Brewer, Jesse Granger picking for the Sun’s gambling championship

Like the NFC North title and final NFC wild-card spot, the Sun’s handicapping contest is coming down to the last week of the regular season.

Unlike the Packers and Lions, however, Ray Brewer and Jesse Granger aren’t tied. The former has a 2.5-game lead over the latter, but it’s not secure as there were no common picks between the two in their six weekly bets off of the South Point betting board.

Check below for all of the week 17 picks and best bets.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 49-43-4 (3-3 last week)

Texans plus-4 at Titans

Bears plus-6 at Vikings

Falcons minus-8 vs. Saints

Rams plus-6.5 vs. Cardinals

Seahawks minus-9.5 at 49ers

Best Bet (6-9-1): Raiders vs. Broncos under 41 points With two unproven quarterbacks leading the way, the matchup resembles an exhibition game — and those usually lack offense. Oakland’s Matt McGloin won’t be able to throw the ball down field like the injured Derek Carr, and the Broncos will be able to stop the Raiders’ rushing attack. Denver, like it has most of the season with Travis Siemen under center, will struggle to score.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 48-47-1 (1-5 last week)

Bengals plus-2 vs. Ravens

Giants plus-7.5 at Redskins

Lions plus-3.5 vs. Packers

Colts minus-4.5 vs. Jaguars

Raiders plus-1.5 at Broncos

Best Bet (9-7): Chiefs minus-4 vs. Chargers The Chargers have no home field advantage, and nothing to play for. The Chiefs will still be alive with a chance to win the AFC West at kickoff, and a road game in San Diego isn’t going to stop them.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 38-53-5 (4-2 last week)

Jets plus-3.5 vs. Bills

Bears plus-6 at Vikings

Saints plus-8 at Falcons

Rams plus-6.5 vs. Cardinals

Chargers plus-4 vs. Chiefs

Best Bet (5-10-1): Buccaneers minus-3.5 vs. Panthers Not only have the Buccaneers been the better team down the stretch of the season, but they’re also playing harder. A couple of points have shaved off this line, so I’ll take the value with Tampa Bay.

