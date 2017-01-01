Week 17 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 | 2 a.m.
Related Coverage
Like the NFC North title and final NFC wild-card spot, the Sun’s handicapping contest is coming down to the last week of the regular season.
Unlike the Packers and Lions, however, Ray Brewer and Jesse Granger aren’t tied. The former has a 2.5-game lead over the latter, but it’s not secure as there were no common picks between the two in their six weekly bets off of the South Point betting board.
Check below for all of the week 17 picks and best bets.
Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 49-43-4 (3-3 last week)
Texans plus-4 at Titans
Bears plus-6 at Vikings
Falcons minus-8 vs. Saints
Rams plus-6.5 vs. Cardinals
Seahawks minus-9.5 at 49ers
Best Bet (6-9-1): Raiders vs. Broncos under 41 points With two unproven quarterbacks leading the way, the matchup resembles an exhibition game — and those usually lack offense. Oakland’s Matt McGloin won’t be able to throw the ball down field like the injured Derek Carr, and the Broncos will be able to stop the Raiders’ rushing attack. Denver, like it has most of the season with Travis Siemen under center, will struggle to score.
Jesse Granger
2016 Record: 48-47-1 (1-5 last week)
Bengals plus-2 vs. Ravens
Giants plus-7.5 at Redskins
Lions plus-3.5 vs. Packers
Colts minus-4.5 vs. Jaguars
Raiders plus-1.5 at Broncos
Best Bet (9-7): Chiefs minus-4 vs. Chargers The Chargers have no home field advantage, and nothing to play for. The Chiefs will still be alive with a chance to win the AFC West at kickoff, and a road game in San Diego isn’t going to stop them.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 38-53-5 (4-2 last week)
Jets plus-3.5 vs. Bills
Bears plus-6 at Vikings
Saints plus-8 at Falcons
Rams plus-6.5 vs. Cardinals
Chargers plus-4 vs. Chiefs
Best Bet (5-10-1): Buccaneers minus-3.5 vs. Panthers Not only have the Buccaneers been the better team down the stretch of the season, but they’re also playing harder. A couple of points have shaved off this line, so I’ll take the value with Tampa Bay.
Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.