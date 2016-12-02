Women accused in Victoria’s Secret theft ring arrested by Henderson Police

Three women accused of stealing about $10,000 in merchandise at area Victoria’s Secret stores have been caught, Henderson Police said Thursday.

The alleged theft ring comprised of Taja Banks, 24, Kendra Cole-Matthews, 23, and Deondra McGregory, 22, police said.

In one of the five reported incidents, the women entered the Victoria’s Secret at the District at Green Valley, 2255 Village Walk Drive, took merchandise from the display tables and ran out, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear when the other incidents occurred.

Cole-Matthews and McGregory were arrested Sunday evening in North Las Vegas and Banks was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, police said.

The women were booked at the Henderson Detention Center, police said.

Banks was booked on seven counts each of burglary and participating in a retail theft ring; Cole-Matthews was booked on three counts each of burglary and grand larceny less than $3,500 and one count of petit larceny; McGregory was booked on two counts of burglary, and one count each of grand larceny less than $3,500 and petit larceny, police said.

Banks is being held on a $95,000 bail, according to jail records, which also show Cole-Matthews and McGregory are no longer in custody.