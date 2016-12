Firefighters put out blaze at NLV commercial building

North Las Vegas firefighters put out a blaze today on the roof of a commercial building near Craig and Pecos roads, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to what appears to be a warehouse at 4501 Mitchell St., the North Las Vegas Fire Department said shortly before 2 p.m.

The building was evacuated and the street was closed as firefighters cleared smoke from the building, officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.