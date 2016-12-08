Boy, 13, was shot in the back as he tried to flee store, authorities say

A 13-year-old would-be shoplifter killed Friday was shot in the back by a store clerk from a distance of more than 40 feet, suffering seven gunshot wounds as he tried to run away, according to a Metro Police arrest report and a prosecutor.

The clerk, Raad Sunna, told detectives he feared for his life because the teen was running toward him, police said.

But his statement was proven false Monday when investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed the teen, Fabriccio Patti, had stopped to steal merchandise when the gunshots rang out and he tried to flee, police said.

Sunna, 24, was arrested Monday, three days after the shooting at Lucky Cigar and Smokes in the 8600 block of West Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, police said. He faces a count of murder.

Sunna, who was released on house arrest Wednesday, appeared in court this morning and remains free on $150,000 bail. He is expected to plead not guilty.

The arrest report details the moments leading up to the shooting.

After they got out of class at Lawrence Junior High School on Friday, Patti and two classmates, ages 14 and 15, loitered at a shopping center with plans to steal a bong and other items from the smoke shop, police said.

One of the boys stood by the door while Patti and the other boy covered their faces and ran inside the shop, police said. That’s when Sunna pulled his gun and fired eight to nine rounds, police said. He was standing behind a cash register more than 40 feet from the boys, police said.

Patti suffered seven gunshot wounds, “all which were back to front,” according to the arrest report. Prosecutor Frank Coumou also said Patti was shot in the back.

Patti died on his way to a hospital.

Sunna told police he focused his attention on Patti, whom he said was running toward him, according to the police report.

“Sunna believed he was about to be robbed or killed and was in fear for his life,” the report said. He “felt if he did not shoot the male he would have been harmed.”

Sunna called 911, hysterical and crying, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday.

The other two teens, who fled after the shooting, were taken into custody at the shopping center shortly thereafter, police said. They were booked on robbery-related counts, which were expected to be reduced to theft-related charges, police said.

Their names weren’t made public.

Sunna was detained after the shooting but was released that night because his statement appeared to suggest he fired his gun in self-defense, police said. Investigators arrested him after reviewing store security videos.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said this morning that Sunna lawfully owned the gun. Sunna is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.