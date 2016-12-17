Las Vegas Bowl live blog: Houston, San Diego State salvage game’s anniversary Aztecs’ Donnel Pumphrey shoots for all-time rushing record

Gregory Bull / AP

The 25th anniversary edition of the Las Vegas shaped up to be anything but a celebration.

It shaped up more like a disaster. Two weeks ago, the whole bowl season was thrown into disarray, and it looked like our local bowl games was going to take more than its share of the punishment.

The Pac-12 didn’t have enough winning teams to fulfill its conference tie-in with the Las Vegas Bowl, and it looked like the game would feature a team with a losing record. And not only that, but it would also potentially have to wait until a week before the game to invite a second team pending how Navy concluded its season.

The powers at be, including Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti, worked their magic though and improbably secured a game that stands out as one of the must-watch matchups of the early bowl season.

Mountain West Conference champions San Diego State will take on giant slayer Houston in a game that kicks off in 30 minutes at Sam Boyd Stadium with ESPN televising the action.

The Cougars and Aztecs spent portions of the season wrapped in the national conversation, having both threatened to win the group of five conference’s bid into a New Year’s Six bowl game. Although they fell short, there’s little concern that the teams won’t be properly motivated heading into today’s game.

San Diego State has a chance to propel senior running back Donnel Pumphrey into history as the leading all-time rusher in Football Bowl Subdivision. The Canyon Springs graduate needs 108 yards to surpass Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne.

As for Houston, it’s looking to start the Major Applewhite era on good terms. Coach Tom Herman left for Texas at the end of the regular season, leading to Applewhite’s promotion from offensive coordinator.

He certainly looked worthy of the job when his offense, led by senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr. and junior receiver Lionel Bonner, racked up points on powers Oklahoma and Louisville in big-time non-conference upsets. But the Cougars are the favorite today, as the Aztecs come in as 5.5-point underdogs.

It’s the first time the back-to-back Mountain West champions have taken points since October 2015.

The Las Vegas Bowl is a high-profile spot where one team will emerge as the talk of the first week of bowl season.

Follow along with the Sun all afternoon for live coverage of the 25th Las Vegas Bowl.

