World Series of Poker live blog: $8 million up for grabs tonight at Rio Local Qui Nguyen holds the chip as final night of play begins

Poker might stage the only world championship where the crowd thins as the stakes increase.

Six of the players that reconvened on Sunday to play at the final table in the World Series of Poker Main Event are out. They’ve taken their cheering sections of friends and family with them, leaving the Penn & Teller Theater inside the Rio with fewer spectators for tonight’s final session of play.

The $8 million first-place prize will go to either Qui Nguyen, Cliff Josephy or Gordon Vayo. Their rails of supporters are assembled as play has gotten under way, with ESPN following and airing on a 30-minute delay starting at 6 p.m.

The three were the favorites coming into the table, holding the top three spots in the chip standings. They’ve rearranged through 166 hands as part of the “November Nine”

Nguyen, a 39-year-old from Las Vegas, went from second in chips to first with an overwhelming 197.6 chips. Josephy has actually lost more than 24 million chips since play resumed, dropping him from first to third with 50 million chips.

Vayo has played snug poker but managed to add 20 million chips, putting his total at 89 million and securing second place. Vayo might be the most technically solid player, as he’s been a highly successful online player for nearly a decade.

The 50-year-old Josephy is the biggest name, given that’s he won two previous WSOP bracelets and backed several other notable poker players. But neither have been able to compete with the previously anonymous Nguyen, who’s used aggression to get within striking range of becoming one of the most improbable champions ever.

Stick with the Sun for live coverage from the Penn & Teller Theater all night. Please note that updates will come live, and not with the ESPN broadcast.

