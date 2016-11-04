Arbor View finishes perfect in Northwest by destroying Cimarron-Memorial

Arbor View may have enacted the running clock in record time at home Friday night against Cimarron-Memorial.

The Aggies had more than a 35-point lead four minutes into the second quarter, behind four touchdowns from junior running back Deago Stubbs. Three of them were receiving, with senior quarterback Hayden Bollinger on the other end, and one was rushing.

Arbor View will enter the playoffs, where it faces Spring Valley next Thursday, as Northwest division champions riding an eight-game winning streak.

“There’s always added pressure but this is the fun time of the year,” Arbor View coach Dan Barnson said. “This is why you put in all the hard work in February, April. Every game from here on out is special, and our kids have earned the right to play them at home.”

Arbor View will be looking to reach its third straight Sunset Regional championship game in the postseason. The Aggies have a glut of running backs to help them get there.

In addition to Stubbs, senior Lorenzo Mationg, junior Jesse Triplett and junior Cameron Phillips all scored rushing touchdowns against the Spartans.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.