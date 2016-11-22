Golden Knights revealed as team name of Las Vegas’ NHL expansion franchise Bill Foley, Gary Bettman make announcement at Toshiba Plaza

Fans no longer need to refer to Las Vegas’ impending first major professional sports team as, “the NHL expansion franchise.” They’re the Vegas Golden Knights.

Team owner Bill Foley, alongside General Manager George McPhee and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, announced the name Tuesday night during a fan event at Toshiba Plaza outside of T-Mobile Arena.

They also revealed the logo, a knight's helmet with a V etched into the middle. The colors are black with a gold outline, as Foley had long preferred. The first-ever Golden Knights merchandise went on sale as part of the event.

The announcement brings an end to the franchise’s most publicly scrutinized decision since the NHL Board of Governors awarded the team in June. Foley said at the time that he had eight or nine possible names and hoped to decide by the end of September.

It took longer than expected to pare down the list working with the NHL, but wound up similar to where the search started. Foley initially expressed interested in calling the team the Black Knights after his West Point alma mater.

Local fans largely railed against that possibility, as well as other rumored names like the Nighthawks. Foley ultimately landed on a choice that he believed both fulfilled his desire to use Knights and connected with the community.

The next milestone event for the Golden Knights will come in June 2017, when they engage in an expansion draft. The 2017 NHL Entry Draft will follow days later to fill out the roster ahead of the inaugural season.

