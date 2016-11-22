Police: Gun in NLV handcuff-escape slaying linked to 3 other shootings

A gun North Las Vegas Police say was used in a slaying in which the suspect broke his handcuffs and escaped a police station has now been linked to three other shootings — two of them fatal, according to Metro Police and court documents.

Alonso Perez, 25, was arrested Sept. 2 on a count of murder in the death of Mohammed Robinson, 31, who was shot outside a McDonald’s in North Las Vegas during an argument on Aug. 27.

According to a Metro Police report, the same gun has now been linked to the slayings of Candelario Duran on Aug. 20 and Jeffrey Johnson on Aug. 28, and to a nonfatal shooting Aug. 15. The gun was connected to the shootings through ballistics testing, police said.

Clark County Detention Center logs show Perez was booked on a count of murder in Johnson’s slaying, but there are no records to indicate he faces any counts in the other two cases.

After his September arrest, Perez, who was alone in a North Las Vegas Police questioning room, was shown on surveillance video breaking his handcuffs and escaping through the ceiling. He stole a work truck with the keys in it and was missing for four days before he was recaptured, police said.

A Metro Police report in the Johnson case detailed the other shootings linked to the gun.

On Aug. 20, detectives were dispatched about 1:15 p.m. to the 3200 block of Covey Lane, near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue, where Duran, 37, was found dead with a gun near him, police said. Several witnesses told officers they heard gunshots earlier that morning, police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28, Johnson encountered Perez peering into a friend’s yard near Charleston and Nellis boulevards and followed Perez on his motorcycle as he walked away, police said. Perez pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, police said.

In the other incident, a man was wounded about 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the 3600 block of Judson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Pecos Road, police said. No details were included about what prompted the shooting.

Perez was previously identified as a suspect in an armed robbery outside a northeast valley bank on Aug. 21, a noninjury shooting into an east valley motel on July 25 and a battery incident in June, according to Metro Police.

He faces counts including robbery, attempted murder and domestic battery in connection with those incidents, according to jail records.