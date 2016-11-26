Live blog: Success of UNLV’s season comes down to keeping Fremont Cannon Rebels looking to win second straight over UNR for first time since 2004

The Rebel Room Keepers of the cannon? Ray Brewer, Case Keefer and Mike Grimala discuss UNLV's chances of hanging onto the Fremont Cannon for a second straight year in Saturday's game against UNR before transitioning to the busy week in basketball.

If the entire perception of UNLV’s football season is going to come down to one game, it’s probably for the best that it’s the Fremont Cannon game.

The annual rivalry meeting with UNR is the only result some fans care about anyway, even without the added significance of this year’s Silver State showdown, which kicks off at 1 p.m. this afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

If the Rebels prevail, there’s concrete proof of improvement under second-year coach Tony Sanchez.

UNLV will have upped its record from 3-9 to 5-7, and finished 4-4 in the Mountain West Conference. That would mark only the second time in the last 15 years that the Rebels finished with a .500 record or better in league play.

But if the Wolf Pack paint the 545-pound cannon blue for the 10th time in the last 12 years, then it’s the same ol’ Rebels.

UNLV has a chance to break out of the pattern of inferiority that’s plagued it over the last decade against its in-state rival. The Rebels could keep the cannon red for back-to-back years for the first time since 2004, which capped a record five-year winning streak in the series for them.

The second win of that run, in 2001, was the last time the point spread favored UNLV by more than a touchdown over UNR before today. The Rebels lay 9.5 points today, a sure sign of how far the Wolf Pack has fallen this year.

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech, the Rebels’ third starter of the year, has credited the improvements he’s made this year to more studying and a better understanding of defenses. It’s uncertain if that will matter this afternoon because evidence is scant that UNR even plays defense.

The Wolf Pack give up 6.8 yards per play, ranking in the nation’s bottom five. They’re particularly egregious against the run, ranking second-to-last in the country in surrendering 6.3 yards per rush attempt.

Running the ball is what UNLV does best. Each of the Rebels’ top two running backs, sophomore Lexington Thomas and freshman Charles Williams, average more than 5 yards per carry.

Thomas has missed the last two games with injury, but Sanchez said he would play against the Wolf Pack.

UNLV’s rush defense is much better this year — the Rebels have given up 4.5 yards per rushing attempt — but UNR is capable of testing it. Junior James Butler paces the Wolf Pack’s offense, and has five games with at least 100 rushing yards this season.

They’ve been more efficient since turning to sophomore quarterback Ty Gangi, who made his fourth start in a 38-37 upset victory over Utah State last week.

UNR has reasons for optimism, but this is a game UNLV should win. That’s not something that’s been said much over the last decade.

If UNLV wins, it will go into the offseason on a high and potentially poised for a breakthrough next season — something else that hasn’t been said much recently.

Prediction: UNLV 38, Nevada 26

Follow along for a live blog of UNLV vs. UNR all afternoon.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.