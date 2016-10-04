Station Casinos completes Palms deal

Station Casinos LLC is now the owner of the Palms, after announcing Monday it had completed its deal to buy the resort on Flamingo Road just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Station first announced its intent to buy the Palms for $312.5 million in May. With the Palms deal complete, Station Casinos now owns and operates fully, or has a partial interest, in some 20 casino properties in Clark County.

Station is not the only locals-oriented gaming company buying properties in and around Las Vegas this year.

In September, Boyd Gaming Corp. announced that it has completed its $380 million acquisition of the Aliante casino. That purchase expanded Boyd Gaming’s inventory to 10 properties in the Las Vegas Valley.