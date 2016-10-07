Las Vegas Sun

October 8, 2016

Taiwan Braden accounts for three touchdowns as Mojave downs Western

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Mojave High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Taiwan Braden III, Blake Fitzgerald, and Khalid Walker.

Mojave notched its first win of the season, torching host Western 41-8 on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Taiwan Braden led the way, throwing for two touchdowns and running for one more.

“We pulled away from them fast,” Mojave coach Abraham Gonzalez said. “The kids were very happy; I’m glad they finally got a victory.”

Braden sparked the Rattlers with big plays, as his first touchdown pass went to senior receiver Antonio Wayman for more than 50 yards. Wayman caught the second touchdown too, a 30-yard score.

Senior Khalid Walker, junior Demetrius Smith and senior Nick Kline all added rushing touchdowns for Mojave.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

