Different rival, same result: Arbor View cruises to victory

Arbor View downed one of its two biggest rivals 28-7 last Friday night. The Aggies gave the other the same treatment this week.

Palo Verde managed only 85 yards and no offensive scores in falling by an identical score to Centennial against Arbor View.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that they’re both big wins for our program,” Arbor View coach Dan Barnson said.

Senior Hayden Bollinger led the way for the second week in a row, throwing for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 12-for-21 passing against Palo Verde. But the biggest one came when he wasn’t a quarterback.

Bollinger was the holder when Barnson called for a fake field goal, and he connected with junior Jesse Triplett for the score. That made the score 21-7, absolving Arbor View of a fumble in the end zone that Palo Verde recovered to make it a one-possession game right before.

Bollinger’s other passing touchdown went to junior Deago Stubbs. Bollinger also had a rushing touchdown, as did junior Jaquari Hannie.

Arbor View continues its rivalry tour on Thursday with “The Battle of the Bulls” against Legacy.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.