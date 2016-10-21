Police: Woman arrested after leaving critical-injury crash

A woman was arrested after leaving the scene of a car wreck Thursday that left two people in critical condition, according to Metro Police.

A Toyota Scion xB was west on Bonanza Road about 7:20 p.m. when it collided with a Toyota Yaris that was attempting to make a left turn from the eastbound two-way center turn lane onto Sloan Lane, police said.

The 63-year-old driver of the Yaris and a 54-year-old passenger were taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the Scion, Marissa Self, 28, of Las Vegas drove away but was located by officers in the area of Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, police said.

Self, who suffered minor injuries, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of felony hit-and-run with injury, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.