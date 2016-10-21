Spring Valley wins wild, turnover-plagued game with Clark

Prep Sports Now

It’s no surprise which player keyed Spring Valley’s first Southwest league win Friday night.

Former Wingstop Player of the Week K.C. Moore threw for around 200 yards and two touchdowns, while running for more than 100 yards and another score in a 41-21 victory over Clark.

“He was doing a lot of things,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said. “Our passing game was on point from the beginning and our run game got pretty stifling.”

Moore found Josh Arredondo and Marquelle Diggs for long touchdowns early before running in his own score to give Spring Valley a 27-7 halftime lead. Clark came roaring back from there, though.

Forcing three turnovers and four turnovers on downs, the Chargers made it a one-score game before Kevin Benoza settled the Grizzlies’ offense with a touchdown run. The Chargers went on a long drive to potentially get back within a touchdown, but then Jayden Ross returned a fumble 80 yards to ensure victory for the Grizzlies.

It was their sixth takeaway of the night, along with two interceptions apiece from Spencer Johnson and Mitchell Otis and another from Tavion Smith.

