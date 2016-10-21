Trick play pulls Green Valley out of first-half funk in win against Coronado

Green Valley needed a spark Friday night at Coronado, and found it in a double-reverse pass on its first play of the second half.

The trick play went for an 80-yard touchdown from quarterback Christian Mayberry to Brayden Anderson to set the Gators off on a run where they scored the game’s final 28 points to beat the Cougars 35-17.

“We went in at halftime and made some adjustments, talked to them about letting loose and having fun,” Green Valley coach Brian Castro said. “We knew we needed to win to get into the playoffs, so we decided to let it all hang out and see what happens.”

The Gators didn’t get a chance to execute the strategy as quickly as they would have liked. Trailing 17-7, Coronado recovered a pooch kick to open the second half.

The Cougars drove to the Gators 20-yard line, but missed a field goal. That set up the Mayberry to Anderson connection, and Green Valley never looked back.

Mayberry, the team’s leading receiver coming into the game but had to switch to quarterback with a season-ending injury to Kalyja Waialae, then threw the go-ahead score to Logan Beard on one of the Gators’ next drives.

“We had to turn to Mayberry and he did a great job,” Castro said. “He’s just a football player, so to be honest with you, we knew he could do it.”

Julian Hulse ran in three touchdowns for Green Valley, which eliminated Coronado from playoff contention. Green Valley hosts Foothill next week with a playoff spot going to the winner.

“We’ve had some really good battles with them and they do a great job coaching their kids up and having them ready to play,” Castro said. “It should be an exciting game.”

