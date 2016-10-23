Golden odds: The Warriors are the best bet in the NBA

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

TOP TEAMS IN ODDS TO WIN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP • Warriors: 2-to-3 • Cavaliers: 11-to-4 • Spurs: 6-to-1 • Clippers: 20-to-1 • Celtics: 20-to-1 • Thunder: 30-to-1 • Raptors: 40-to-1 • Knicks: 60-to-1 • Hawks: 60-to-1 • Trailblazers: 80-to-1 • Pistons: 80-to-1 • Jazz: 80-to-1 Odds courtesy of the Westgate Superbook

Klay Thompson knocked down a couple of shots several feet behind the three-point line Oct. 15 in an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena.

When the Los Angeles Lakers adjusted by playing tighter defense, the Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard drove into the lane to set up easy layups. Thompson scored 18 points in the first quarter, and he’s only the Warriors’ third- or fourth-best player after the team signed Kevin Durant in the offseason to join two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry and defensive dynamo Draymond Green.

It takes a lot to wow someone who watches as much basketball as the chief NBA oddsmaker at Las Vegas’ largest sports book, but Jeff Sherman was taken aback from the stands.

“It was amazing to see those guys,” said Sherman, manager at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. “They’re going to be so unguardable when they’re at full strength on the court. It’s going to be an awful lot for other teams to handle.”

Like opposing teams, Sherman and his ilk must figure out how to deal with the Warriors as the NBA season gets underway this week. For starters, local oddsmakers are treating the roster’s unprecedented talent level with unprecedented betting lines.

Sherman first opened the Warriors’ over/under win total at 68.5, or four more victories than the next highest ever posted, the 2010-11 Miami Heat in LeBron James’ first year. Golden State is minus-150 (risking $1.50 to win $1) in future odds to win the NBA Championship at most shops in town.

That’s an even heftier price tag than the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls, which Sherman remembered putting on the board at minus-125 coming off of a 72-win championship season.

“It’s a different era today than it was back then,” said Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sports book director. “The Bulls didn’t have the free agency capability we do today. They drafted (Michael) Jordan, (Scottie) Pippen, Horace Grant and had more role players pieced around them. ... It’s not the same as what you’ve seen the Warriors do today with their megastars.”

The name recognition of everyone in Golden State’s nucleus means it’s likely to be bet far more than any other team. Although the Warriors’ win total has dropped to 66.5 at the Superbook, professional bettors triggered the move with the rationale for betting the under being that coach Steve Kerr would choose to rest his stars often.

Golden State looked fatigued in June in the NBA Finals when it marred a record 73-win season by losing to Cleveland and becoming the first team in history to blow a 3-1 lead in the series.

The majority of public bettors are still taking the over 66.5 wins. And the point-spread support on the Warriors should prove even more overwhelming on a nightly basis.

“It’s something we’re going to have to adjust to,” Esposito said. “We’ll have to keep a close look and see how it all unfolds.”

The Warriors were only underdogs in four regular-season games last year. That total could diminish this season.

“Based on their power rating, they wouldn’t be an underdog at all,” Sherman said. “But I haven’t looked at their back-to-backs, and you can always factor in a night where guys will rest so they’ll be a ’dog. You’re going to come across situations in the season that you can’t account for right now.”

The Warriors have been the best team to bet on in the NBA the past two regular seasons, with a combined 92-69-3 record against the spread, but neither Sherman nor Esposito was worried about booking their games this season.

Oddsmakers will adjust to the Warriors; it remains to be seen if other teams can do the same.

“It’s going to be rough on the rest of the league,” Sherman predicted.