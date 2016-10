Eight people displaced by Sunday night apartment fire

Eight people were displaced after a fire Sunday night at a central valley apartment building, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. in the 2600 block of Red Rock Street, near Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The fire was contained to a second-floor apartment, officials said.

Nobody was injured, but an animal was killed in the fire, officials said. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.