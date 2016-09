Man dropped off at hospital with stab wound dies

A person dropped off at a northwest valley hospital this afternoon with a stab wound has died, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called about 12:25 p.m. to MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, Officer Danny Cordero said.

After securing the scene, police discovered a second person also had been dropped off with unknown injuries, Cordero said. Homicide detectives were investigating, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.