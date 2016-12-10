Where is outcry over Trump kids?

When Bill Clinton was elected in 1992, he told the American people they would be getting two for the price of one, referring to his extremely intelligent, law school-educated wife, Hillary, who would be useful as an adviser and would work toward getting health care for all Americans. The outcry from the Republicans was, “We didn’t elect her.”

Where is the outcry about the unelected Trump kids, who are not dry behind the ears — a saying used to describe inexperienced people — who are, going to be Donald Trump’s chief advisers?

The Republicans used to call Barack Obama the antichrist and Hitler. Well, you now haveTrump and his children.

The Trump family is the personification of the phrase Ugly American”: money-grubbing people who have no empathy for others, as illustrated by the racists the Trumps allow to surround them.