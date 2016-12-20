Heller is wrong about Gold Butte

I am writing to address Sen. Dean Heller’s letter written to President Barack Obama asking him not to designate Gold Butte as a national monument. About 71 percent of Nevadans are in support of this designation. As one of those Nevadans, I’m confused as to what Heller’s concerns are.

In his letter, Heller talks about how his “constituents have expressed strong concerns.” Just what concerns does Heller have about protecting a piece of Nevada’s history? If Heller wants people to understand where he is coming from, I think he should try to be more transparent and explain why he doesn’t want Gold Butte permanently protected.

I am a native of Nevada, and I have been visiting places like Gold Butte and Red Rock since I could remember. For one of our senators to proclaim that Nevadans do not want to designate Gold Butte as a national monument is overreaching and lacking in transparency.