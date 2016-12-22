Students want self-defense classes

1,000 students from high schools throughout Southern Nevada participated in the 60th annual Sun Youth Forum on Nov. 29. The students were divided into groups to discuss a variety of topics. A representative was chosen from each group to write a column about the students’ findings. This essay addresses the issues covered by the group Teen Topics.

Is the grading policy used in high schools effective? What is the greatest danger the internet poses to teenagers? Should teens have ready access to birth control?

Bright students from around the Clark County School District were asked these difficult questions this year at the 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Sun Youth Forum. The event gives high school students the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas with their peers and a community leader who moderates their group’s discussion. It gives us students a sense of importance and lets us know that our voices matter too.

The students were very respectful when sharing their insightful opinions. Asked whether the grading policy was effective, the participants came to a general consensus that grades shouldn’t completely be based on tests. Since Clark County is implementing a new requirement for high schools to transfer to a 70/30 grading system, it’s become much harder for students to be able to retain what they have learned. They’ll end up cramming for the test the night before so they can manage an A, and they’ll forget what they had studied after the test is over.

One of the most controversial questions that was asked was: Should high schools offer courses in personal safety (self-defense) and gun safety? Most students agreed that gun safety wouldn’t be beneficial to teach to high school students. As a matter of fact, it would be more harmful than helpful because gun safety ultimately would promote gun violence. Through their newfound knowledge of gun safety, students with dangerous intentions would be able to efficiently use a gun. This would make them a threat to themselves and to others.

Self-defense, however, would not only foster greater confidence for many students, but also would offer a sense of safety. During this discussion, I was in accord with the idea of self-defense being taught in high schools. I made the point that attackers would be less likely to go after someone they knew had self-defense training. They’re looking for easy targets, so they are prone to go after those who are most vulnerable and insecure. If people are aware that self-defense is now being taught in schools, we can infer that there would be fewer assaults on the streets.

After participating at this year’s Sun Youth Forum, I came to the realization that the students I sat next to and discussed these various topics with are going to be the leaders of this world someday. Brilliant minds bounced ideas back and forth with one another in these discussion rooms, and being able to witness that simply made me smile. This generation will be the ones taking over soon, and we will make sure this world will be in great hands.

Lemlem “Lilly” Belete is a senior at Silverado High School.