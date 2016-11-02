Cortez Masto is unfairly attacked

I thought I could wait until after the election to write anything. However, these malicious ads slandering my sister, Catherine Cortez Masto, continue to get worse.

The latest ad, stating she was the most corrupt attorney general in Nevada’s history, crossed the line. Apparently it is not enough to question her character or heritage; GOP opponent Joe Heck and his partners the Koch brothers must now question her integrity and call her corrupt.

I realize that once you enter this arena, you are fair game, and people say of attack ads, “They all do it.” We have been around politics our entire lives. We have seen and felt the effects. My sister is choosing this profession to make a difference.

As attorney general she brought integrity back to the office. She worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our seniors, victims of domestic violence and victims of sex trafficking. She earned awards for her work ethic and morality. So if the Koch brothers and Heck feel they need to malign her at every turn, I can only hope that voters research the facts. If you know and/or have met Catherine, you know her ability and character. She is one of the smartest people I know. I will forever be proud and in awe of her.

My sister and I have grown into the women we are today because of the parents we have. We were shown by example to always take the high ground. We learned that nothing compares to the love you give and receive within your family. Catherine will continue to stand tall. She is my sister, my hero.