Former GOP lawmaker disappointed that some Republicans oppose Question 1

Editor's note: With Election Day on the horizon, the Sun is presenting a special package of guest columns today from supporters of Ballot Question 1, which would expand background checks for firearms purchases. The Sun endorses the measure.

As a former Nevada Assemblyman, it has been disappointing to see some of my fellow Republicans lining up in opposition to Question 1, a simple and common sense measure to require criminal background checks on gun sales in Nevada.

The national gun lobby is using its muscle to fight a proposal supported by the vast majority of Nevadans; a proposal that, research shows, will help reduce gun violence. Background checks are simple. Question 1 isn’t a partisan issue, but too many politicians are ignoring the facts and opposing a measure that could save the lives of some of the people they purport to represent.

Many people think background checks are already the law. They are — but only for some, not all, gun sales. Under current law, background checks are required for transactions conducted by licensed gun dealers, such as at a gun store. However, since the federal background check system was enacted in 1998, there has been a loophole in the law that has allowed criminals and other dangerous people to avoid background checks by acquiring guns through private, unlicensed sales. Question 1 simply closes the loophole by requiring criminal background checks on all gun sales with reasonable exceptions for family, hunting, and self-defense.

Those exceptions for family, hunting and self-defense are important. Passing a firearm down to your son or trying out your buddy’s new gun at the range doesn’t require a background check now or after Question 1 passes. Question 1 won’t infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, but it will make it more difficult for criminals to get guns. Right now, a felon can connect with a nearby private seller in an online marketplace, meet at the local McDonald’s parking lot and buy a gun. It happens in Nevada every day. One study estimates more than 3,000 guns every year are sold this way to felons, fugitives and other prohibited purchasers in Nevada. That doesn’t make our state safer, and we can do something about it by voting yes on Question 1.

As a Republican, I’m not alone in my support of Question 1. According to recent independent polls, background checks are supported by the majority of Nevadans — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike. That’s because Nevadans are smart and see through the political posturing. They know that with our sacred right to bear arms comes a responsibility to close the loophole and do all we can to keep criminals from getting guns.

Scott Sibley is a former Republican assemblyman and a longtime Nevada business owner.