Rise of gun violence in Clark County reveals need for more background checks

Editor's note: With Election Day on the horizon, the Sun is presenting a special package of guest columns today from supporters of Ballot Question 1, which would expand background checks for firearms purchases. The Sun endorses the measure.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to its mission of promoting the success of Hispanic owned businesses in Nevada and maintains that safe communities are critical to achieving that goal.

Gun violence is increasingly a problem in Nevada and particularly in Clark County, where violent crimes committed with guns are significantly on the rise. Gun violence no longer is confined to the streets — we have seen it infiltrate our schools, our houses of worship, our tourism attractions and our small businesses, with costs that can't be ignored. Innocent people are killed, families are left to grieve and our communities feel less safe.

Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by gun violence — we know this both from the statistics and from our own experience. Too many of us know what it feels like to have a friend, family member or loved one hurt or killed in gun violence. We can’t stop every crime, but we can and should do more to make it harder for criminals to get guns, and that’s why I urge my fellow Nevadans to vote yes on Question 1.

It makes no sense that someone buying a gun from a licensed gun dealer at a gun store goes through a background check, but one isn’t required when buying that same gun from a stranger you meet online. Every year here in Nevada, it is estimated that more than 3,000 guns end up in the hands of felons, domestic abusers and other dangerous people who meet up with strangers online to buy guns in sales that don’t require background checks. That puts us all at risk.

Background checks at gun stores have kept millions of guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers. And every time a criminal is topped from getting a gun, that’s probably one less crime committed and possibly even one life saved. We can’t stop all gun violence, but we can make our streets safer by voting yes on Question 1.

Peter Guzman is president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce and a lifelong Nevada resident.