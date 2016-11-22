Mayor offers thanks to Reid, a friend and advocate

Dear Harry,

I have been involved in the political community for the past 20 years, and throughout that time, you have been a great friend and shining example of selflessness, working with me and countless others to address Nevada’s needs and issues. Your impact on our state and its cities has been immeasurable.

I still reflect on the 10 years of collaboration we enjoyed securing land and money for the Clark County Shooting Complex. The effort returned Nevada terrain to pristine condition and provided a safe, state-of-the-art outdoor recreation area for all Nevadans who enjoy shooting sports. I still marvel at your understanding and implementation of the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, which enabled the creation of the complex through public land sales.

Under your leadership, North Las Vegas also recently benefited from this same legislation. The Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument became a reality and our community succeeded in securing much-needed public land around the Veterans Affairs Hospital for a medical corridor to assist the hospital in future medical research that’s badly needed for veterans.

While I was a state senator and chairman of the Nevada Lake Tahoe Oversight Committee, your assistance to Nevada property owners was invaluable as we worked with you on one of your largest endeavors: saving and protecting the clarity and beauty of Lake Tahoe. Because of your vision and leadership in Washington, California and Nevada now are your partners in saving this national treasure.

You have continued to provide support in my current role as mayor of North Las Vegas. You assisted in the city’s rebound from the financial challenges of the past seven years by helping me bring the future of transportation — Hyperloop One and Faraday Future — to Southern Nevada. Thanks to your efforts, North Las Vegas’ Apex Industrial Park now is a viable option for the numerous national and international businesses that want to open in our region.

Harry, in making your way from Searchlight to Washington, you have been one of the greatest assets that Nevada has produced. You and Landra have given your lives to improving our state, and you both have made us very proud. I hope you finally get the well-deserved rest you need from carrying so many of the challenges our state and cities have in dealing with federal hurdles. We’ll miss you, but your legacy will live on.

Your friend,

John

John Lee is mayor of North Las Vegas.