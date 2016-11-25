We need the Electoral College

I think it would be easier to make California and New York a new nation. That way they could run their nation into the ground without dragging the rest of the country down with them.

If a candidate does not want to campaign in the whole country, they do not deserve to be elected. The Electoral College makes it tough to campaign, and it should be. Without it you could go back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston, promise the world, ignore the rest of the citizens and get elected anyway. That is not what the founders wanted.