Circus coming to the White House

During the 1956 election, we schoolkids were discussing the presidential campaign in all grades. My brothers and some friends were about to watch “General Electric Theater.” Our discussion was about how anyone could become president. We seemed to agree that being nationally known was a major requirement. As host Ronald Reagan appeared on the screen, I pointed to him and said, “Well, he could never become president.” Much to the misfortune of the country, I was to be proven wrong.

The subject became more whimsical as I suggested that perhaps the greatest showman of all time, P.T. Barnum, could become president. We imagined him appointing the clowns to his Cabinet; the acrobats would head the various agencies and the ring master would be the secretary of state.

We have now elected Barnum’s clone to be our next president. In addition to appointing clowns, acrobats and the like from his “circus,” he is also planning to arrest the Ringling Brothers for having competed against him.

President-elect “Grump” is still nearly two months from inauguration, but he has already become the worst president in history.