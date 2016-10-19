Border wall would keep Californians out

It occurs to me that we not only need to make America great again, but we need to make Nevada great again. To do that we must keep immigrants out. The best way to do that is to build a great, magnificent wall along our southern border to keep out immigrants from California.

They are bringing drugs into our state. They’re murderers and rapists (and some, I assume, are good people). And California will pay for it. They don’t know that yet. Keep that in mind when you go to the polls.