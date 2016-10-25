Opera company still needed here

I moved to Las Vegas in 2000. Since then, I have seen many of then-Mayor Oscar Goodman’s wishes come to fruition.

We have world-class entertainment, restaurants and chefs on the Strip. We have a world-class performance center in the Smith Center. We have a planned world-class art museum.

We are getting an NHL team and possibly an NFL team.

We have a symphony and a ballet company.

But we do not have an opera company. Many cities with populations the same size or smaller have opera companies, usually described as regional opera companies. Until we have a regional opera company, I do not think we can describe Las Vegas as a world-class city.